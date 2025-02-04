5 Oddest And Creepiest Things Found On Google Maps Images

Google's satellites pick up a lot of useful things. As an avid Google Maps user I rely on those satellites more than I would like to admit. However, it turns out that there is more on Google Earth and Google Maps than just street views of your destination. There have been some pretty odd things captured on camera over the years. Some of the captures have even helped officers solved crimes. Here are the 5 creepiest things found on Google Maps images that will just blow your mind.

Creepiest Things Found On Google Maps Will Blow Your Mind

Some of these things are odd, some have helped to solve crimes, and others are just downright creepy. Nevertheless, all of them are interesting finds. So here are the 5 creepiest things found on Google Maps.

1. HELP!

What sparked this whole idea were the recent images of various Help messages written across the ground in Los Angeles. Many assumed that the messages were written to get the attention of authorities, perhaps due to a human trafficking situation. However, the Daily Mail shared a much less daunting explanation. Apparently a local shared on social media that it was just a homeless man writing the messages. While they are uncertain of the reason behind the message, it is apparently a common occurrence. Nonetheless, it is definitely a creepy thing to see.

2. Murder Caught On Camera

Besides offering directions apparently Google Maps is great at catching the bad guys. Back in 2024, police were having a hard time solving a murder in Northern Spain. That is until satellite images captured photos of the man loading a large white plastic bag into the trunk of a car. That along with remains found nearby were enough to arrest some suspects.

3. Village Of Dolls In Japan

I am personally always freaked out by dolls so I find this one to be extra creepy. However, the story behind this bizarre Google Maps image is not anything creepy or haunted, but rather something sad. A local artist to the area makes these dolls to replace neighbors that have moved away or passed on. With the countryside continuing to empty, this small town now has only 35 inhabitants.

4. Pentagram in Kazakhstan

Another one of the creepiest things seen by Google Maps and Google Earth is the supposed pentagram in Kazakhstan. Live Science shares that the large pentagram measures "roughly 1,200 feet 9366 meters) in diameter." While the pentagram has long been associated with devil worship or nefarious purposes, this star turned out just to be the outline of a park that was made to form a star.

5. Blood Lake In Iraq

Live Science shares that this bizarre colored lake can be found outside of Sadr City in Iraq. What makes this particular image so terrifying is that unlike many other items on this list, there is no explanation for this one yet. Why is this body of water the color of fresh spilled blood? Very creepy if you ask me.