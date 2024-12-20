Giant Murder Hornets Finally Gone For Good, At Least In The U.S.

Remember when we had those giant murder hornets flying around? Yea, me too they were not my favorite times. These massive hornets were first discovered in China in 2013 and slowly made their way over to the United States. However, there is good news. As of Wednesday, December 18, 2024 The Washington State Department of Agriculture and U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that the murder hornet has finally been eradicated from the U.S. That's right these giant murder hornets are finally gone.

Giant Murder Hornets Finally Gone

This fantastic news comes five years after the first spotting in Washington state. These insects lived up to their terrifying name. With their deadly sting, PEOPLE Magazine shares that the giant murder hornet's sting can "kill an entire honey bee hive in 'as little as 90 minutes'." They posed a huge threat to honeybees and other pollinators, which would have dramatic impacts on our produce and lives overall. To make these hornets even more terrifying, they have nearly seven times the venom of a honey bee. So if you are allergic to bee stings this thing could be deadly.

Furthermore, they are not the one and done stinging type. Instead, these giant murder hornets can sting multiple times, even piercing a beekeeping suit. Additionally, they didn't just kill honeybees. A news conference shared that "The species killed 42 people and seriously injured 1,675 in China in 2013."

With terrifying numbers like that, it is no wonder that people are elated by the news of the giant murder hornets finally being gone. Even those who worked tirelessly on these efforts were slightly surprised. Sven Spichiger, pest program manager of the Washington State Department of Agriculture admitted, "I've gotta tell you, as an entomologist —I've been doing this for over 25 years now, and it is a rare day when humans actually get to win one against the insects. "