3-Year-Old Tragically Killed By Family Dogs While Visiting Father For Christmas

A 3-year-old girl is dead after being viciously attacked by family dogs while visiting her father. The toddler had gone to her father's apartment in Ohio for Christmas.

Sadly, the horrifying attack happened just two days after Christmas. The father returned to his living room to find blood everywhere and also his daughter, Kingsley Wright, dead.

"My baby is dead," he told 911. "This has got to be a f***ing nightmare." According to Daily Mail, the father's three dogs mauled the little girl to death. Kingsley's mother Gina Smith had dropped her off to spend the holidays with her father. She said that she also had no idea that the dogs would be a threat. Likewise, she said it was the first time her 3-year-old was staying with her father.

"It's just been one big roller coaster," Smith told The Enquirer. "I feel like we ain't ever going to get off of it."

3-Year-Old Dies

The three dogs were terriers. At first, he didn't realize the dogs had been the culprits.

"That's why I'm like, did any of my pets attack her or something?" he said. "I would have heard this."

Meanwhile, family weighed in on the tragedy.

"Those kinds of dogs are over 100 pounds, so did they just sit on her and then start mauling on her?" Joshua Justice, Smith's boyfriend, told WLWT. "Did they crush her? And why? What made them want to do that to just a little baby sleeping on the couch?"

The three dogs were taken to an animal shelter following the mauling. The 3-year-old's mother reflected on the last time she saw her daughter.

"I told her I loved her, and I would see her in a few days," she said. "I would have not left my baby around vicious dogs. Why would I do that? For that poor baby to be attacked by dogs like that and him not hear it, you know, that's what I'm questioning."

Meanwhile, a family friend said the father is devastated.

"He is devastated and understands all of her mom and mom's family's feelings and is very sorry," one friend of the father, Calissa H, said online. "This is a nightmare, as he just learned that Kingsley was his daughter. He was so excited for her to spend time with him and meet her sister and family. He feels that it is his fault for not being able to protect her."