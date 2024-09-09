3-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling into Septic Tank While Playing Outside

In a tragic turn of events, a 3-year-old boy died after falling into a septic tank in Washington. He was playing outside with his 4-year-old brother when the incident happened.

Authorities responded to the scene on Sunday, Sept. 8 afternoon. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department learned of reports of a 3-year-old falling into a septic tank on the property, according to KOMO-TV. Sadly, authorities announced that the 3-year-old was dead when they removed his body from the septic tank.

According to reports, the 3-year-old was playing with his 4-year-old brother. An adult had reportedly been in and out of the house keeping an eye on them. Apparently, the 3-year-old lifted the lid on the septic tank in a neighbor's yard. That's when he fell in. The 4-year-old then ran inside and reported what happened to his grandmother. She called 911.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

3-Year-Old Dies In Septic Tank

The septic tank lid was "similar to the size of a sewer manhole." It was big enough for the toddler to fall into. We'll update you as more details come to light. It's not the first time a 3-year-old died from a septic tank. In October 2023, a 3-year-old died after falling into one. Her devastated mother, Jill Humphries, blamed the girl's babysitter for not properly watching her.

"I want justice," Humphries told the station Fox 19. "I don't feel like any justice has been served. She neglected my child and my child ended up dead in a septic tank."

She had dropped the toddler off with her niece to watch while she went to work. Fast forward a few hours and the niece frantically called her. "She was hysterical," Humphries recalled. "She said there's something wrong with Kenna, she's not moving. They're doing CPR."