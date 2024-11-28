3 Tips For Solo Pheasant Hunting I Wished I Knew

Pheasant hunting is often thought of as a group activity, but spending a day in the field on your own, kicking up hens and roosters alike is a wonderful way to spend a fall afternoon.

Brad Stefanoni, of Project Upland, stresses one thing when pheasant hunting solo - "think differently." It is a simple message, but certainly one worth mentioning. Pheasant hunting in large groups makes finding birds easier. More dogs are running, and more ground is being covered with each pass. Mathematically, it is more likely that large groups will find success eventually. Regardless, solo pheasant hunters can be successful, and here are some tips for finding tricky roosters when marching along alone.

3 Tips For Enjoying More Success When Solo Pheasant Hunting

First and foremost, solo pheasant hunters should consider hunting the field inside-out. Particularly, on public lands after opening day, it is likely that the birds in said field have been hunted already. Moreover, it is a safe bet to say that those early season groups focussed on field edges, as most pheasant hunters do. As a solo upland bird hunter, starting in the middle field can give a hunter a chance of kicking up birds that have been passed by the bigger groups, while holding up in the middle.

Secondly, solo pheasant hunters should focus heavily on what Stefanoni calls "micro-habitats." When hunting hundreds of acres of what may look like just grass, it is imperative to find the pockets of terrain that varies from the rest of the area. For example, a patch of cattails should flag any upland hunter's attention, as it suggests a pothole wetland sits there. Such is certainly different than the surrounding plains grass, and is a spot a solo hunter should place emphasis upon. Again, big groups will cover more terrain with each pass, but they will likely pass by a single pothole without much of a second thought. Such a choice opens a window of opportunity for solo hunters.

Third and finally, slow is smooth, and smooth is fast. Solo hunters should be methodical in their approach. Each step should be made with intent and focus. Hurrying through a section of land can work for big groups. But, when solo, extreme attention to detail is necessary to make sure the birds that are flushed are in range.