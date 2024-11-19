Dogs Are Man's Best Friend And Lifesavers? How Owning A Dog Can Extend Your Life

We have all heard the saying dog is man's best friend. Well apparently they are good for more than just companionship. A 2019 study revealed that people who own dogs have a higher life expectancy. That's right, it turns our your fur babies are literally lifesavers. Find out how owning a dog can extend your life.

How Owning A Dog Can Extend Your Life

If you read the headline of this article and giggled with joy then you are in the right place. Right after I write this I will be showing my husband this piece as a way to convince him that we need another dog. Because if one dog is good for you health, imagine two!? The American Heart Foundation has identified the four main ways that dogs positively affect our health. Positive affects on health lead to a longer life. So here are the 4 ways that owning a dog can extend your life.

1. Dogs Make Us More Active

If you own a dog already then I am sure you know how true this is. There is nothing my dog loves more than a good walk. In fact, he demands three a day. Without him, there is no way I would be walking that much. The NY Post shares, " A British study found that dog owners are roughly four times more likely to meet the UK- and US-recommended 150 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physcial activity a week than non-dog owners." Even if that exercise is just walking, it matters. Walking has been linked to better cardiovascular health, joint health, improved muscle tone and more. So the next time your dog begs you for a walk, remember it is good for you too.

2. They Help Reduce Risk Of Chronic Disease

You may be thinking how the heck to dogs do this? Well it goes back to our first point. If you own a dog, your chances of exercise dramatically increase. With increased exercise comes the decreased risk of many chronic diseases, including Type 2 diabetes. The Mayo Clinic shares that, "walking 30 minutes a day reduces the risk of heart disease, osteoporosis, colon and breast cancer and Type 2 diabetes ." So owning a dog helps extend your life by just getting you outside and up and moving.

3. Dogs Help Lower Blood Pressure

When you have had a hard, long day and you just want to get home and snuggle with your pup, there is a reason for it. Studies have proven that petting and snuggling with your dog helps to reduce cortisol levels in the body. It also increases oxytocin, your feel-good hormone. Dogs have even been known to help people suffering from PTSD. Owning a dog is good for your physical and mental health.

4. Grants Companionship

Last but not least, another way that owning a dog extends your life is through companionship. After all, they are man's best friend. Not only are your doggies great for stress relief but who doesn't feel all warm and fuzzy inside when they come home to a wagging tail and a bunch of kisses. I don't know about you, but it makes me feel extra special and loved to know that a creature adores me that much. Not only do you get companionship from your dog, but you are likely to meet other dog owners as well. Whether it is at a dog park or dog cafe, or just walking around your neighborhood, other dog owners will likely stop and chat with you. The NY Post even shared stats from a Hungary survey in which "36% (of dog owners) benefit from social interactions generated by their dog."

So, if you were looking for an excuse to get a dog, this is it. Owning a dog can extend your life and make it happier than you could ever imagine.