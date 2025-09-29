28-Year-Old Dies While Moving Plywood In Freak Accident In Massachusetts

A local community is in mourning and a 28-year-old is dead in Massachusetts after a freak workplace accident. The man had been moving plywood when the accident occurred.

28-year-old David Morais was an employee at Materia Millwork in Avon. He had been moving a stack of plywood on September 23. According to a press release by the Norfolk District Attorney's Office, that's when the accident happened.

They wrote, "The man who suffered fatal injuries Tuesday afternoon in a workplace incident in Avon is identified as David Morais, 28, of West Roxbury, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said today. The incident occurred at Materia Millwork at 254 Bodwell St. where the victim was moving a stack of plywood at the time, according to Morrissey and Avon Police Chief Jeffrey J. Bukunt. The incident remains under investigation by the Avon Police, Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration."

Plywood Freak Accident

Meanwhile, Avon Police Department wrote, "On Tuesday, Sept. 23, at approximately 2:56 p.m., Avon Fire and Police responded to a 911 call reporting an industrial accident involving a man with a head injury at 254 Bodwell St. in Avon. Avon first responders arrived at the scene and discovered an adult male inside the business suffering from fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene."

Exactly what happened remains unknown at this time. But it appears he suffered an accident while moving plywood.

In a statement shared on Instagram on Sept. 24, the Materia Millwork team described the incident as a tragic accident.

They wrote, "We are heartbroken to share that our teammate, David, lost his life in a tragic accident. David was more than a valued member of our team. He was a friend, a craftsman, and someone we were lucky to know. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

They continued, "The safety and well-being of our team will always be our top priority. Out of respect for the ongoing investigation, we're unable to share further details right now."