28-Year-Old Dies While Moving Plywood In Freak Accident In Massachusetts

A local community is in mourning and a 28-year-old is dead in Massachusetts after a freak workplace accident. The man had been moving plywood when the accident occurred.
28-year-old David Morais was an employee at Materia Millwork in Avon. He had been moving a stack of plywood on September 23. According to a press release by the Norfolk District Attorney's Office, that's when the accident happened.
Plywood Freak Accident
Exactly what happened remains unknown at this time. But it appears he suffered an accident while moving plywood.
In a statement shared on Instagram on Sept. 24, the Materia Millwork team described the incident as a tragic accident.
They wrote, "We are heartbroken to share that our teammate, David, lost his life in a tragic accident. David was more than a valued member of our team. He was a friend, a craftsman, and someone we were lucky to know. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."
They continued, "The safety and well-being of our team will always be our top priority. Out of respect for the ongoing investigation, we're unable to share further details right now."