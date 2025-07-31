2 Girls Killed When Barge Struck Their Sailboat, Identities Revealed

The identities of two girls killed when a barge struck their sailboat has been identified. They had been sailing in Miami Beach when a barge struck their boat.

Six people had been on the sailboat when the accident happened. The barge struck them near Hibiscus Island on July 28. It sent all six people into the water, according to the City of Miami Fire Rescue and, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Sadly, a 7 and 13-year-old girl died in the resulting barge accident.

Now, The New York Times reported that they were Mila Yankelevich, 7, and Erin Ko, 13. Mila was the daughter of director Tomas Yankelevich and actress Sofia Reca. She's also the granddaughter of television producers Gustavo Yankelevich and Cris Morena.

Barge Accident

Her grandmother wrote a birthday tribute to her months ago in February. "Mila my girl with wings, my happy and free little fairy, dreamy and long-awaited Aquarian...? Our moments together full of dances, songs, inventing the shapes of the clouds on the beach, your incredible questions...????? You are sun, freedom, hugs, beautiful, restless, sweet, beloved girl, special, brilliant ?? my dear granddaughter!!! Happy day! Happy life? Happy birthday? I love you always!!!"

Meanwhile,Colegio San Pedro Nolasco Vitacura, a school in Santiago, Chile, mourned the loss of Erin Ko following her death in the barge accident

"The entire sailing community is devastated by the unthinkable tragedy that occurred yesterday," the sailing club wrote in another statement. "Our hearts are with the families who have been forever changed by these tragic events."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, the sailors, and the dedicated instructors and volunteers who give so much to this program. We will continue to support the Youth Sailing Foundation in every way we can in the days ahead," the club added.

Coast Guard Sector Miami Cmdr. Frank Florio says the Coast Guard is investigating the barge collision.

"To the families, first responders and all those impacted, know that we grieve with you," Florio said. "We will not take this lightly and we will not forget. We owe you answers and we are committed to finding them."