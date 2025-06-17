2 Dead And 32 Injured After Bridge Collapses At Popular Tourist Destination

A tragedy has struck at a popular tourist destination. A bridge has collapsed killing at least 2 people and injuring 32 in the process as well. The terrifying incident happened in India.

According to the Associated Press, the bridge collapse happened over the Indrayani River in the Pune district of India's Maharashtra state lat Sunday. Following the terrifying incident, Devendra Fadnavis, the chief minister of Maharashtra, mourned the dead in a social media post.

He wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn about the tragic incident of a bridge collapse over the Indrayani River near Talegaon, Indori in Pune district. As per information received till now, 2 persons have lost their lives. My deepest condolences to their families. We share their grief in this difficult time. We stand with the bereaved families."

He also wrote, "I am in constant contact with the Divisional Commissioner, District Collector, CP, and Tehsildar. Some people got swept away, so a search operation is underway on a war footing to find them. NDRF teams are already deployed on-site, and all concerned agencies have been directed to remain on high alert. "

Bridge Collapses

He didn't reveal the cause of the bridge collapse. However, he did write, "Rescue operations are being done with full speed & efforts. So far, 6 people have been rescued. 32 persons are injured, including 6 in critical condition, receiving treatment at hospitals. The Divisional Commissioner is reaching there to oversee relief and rescue operations."

Weather may have played a role with the area seeing heavy rain in the days leading up to the accident. However, the weather was clear when the bridge collapse happened. In recent years, the bridge had become a popular tourist destination, drawing many from all over.s.

"They come here in thousands," Sagar, a local resident, told NDTV.. "On weekends, we couldn't even see the other side of the bridge because it was packed. It was always the same issue."

Maybe overcrowding caused the bridge to collapse. It wouldn't be the first time something like this happened.

The office of the chief minister posted on X , writing, "Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and inquired about the bridge collapse in Pune district and expressed deep grief over the incident. He assured the state government of all possible assistance in the relief efforts."