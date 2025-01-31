FedEX Driver Gets Stuck On Abandoned Bridge After Taking Wrong Turn, Winds Up In Jail

Well, this certainly is wild, isn't it? Robert Frost always said to go down the less-beaten path, but I don't think he meant while doing deliveries. A FedEx driver got stuck on an abandoned bridge after taking a wrong turn. But what's worse is that she later ended up in jail due to the wild series of events.
Authorities arrested 26-year-old FedEx driver Raven Edwards, accusing her of driving while under the influence. She had driven her vehicle down a wooden path on January 18. But according to Edwards, she wasn't drunk. She was following her GPS, and it led her astray. She said that she failed her field sobriety test due to nerves.
In newly surfaced dashcam footage, the FedEx driver seems unfazed until she reached the abandoned bridge. That's when she comes across a part of the path blocked by fallen trees. She yells, "F**k a duck!' I'm scared! I'm scared, baby." That's when, according to Cullman Daily, police arrived and arrested her.
FedEx Driver Takes Wrong Turn
She's lucky that she ended up in jail and not at the bottom of whatever was below that bridge. On Facebook, Christina Shields, Edwards' cousin, denied that the FedEx driver was under the influence.
She wrote, "Please keep my cousin in your prayers instead of laughing, making jokes, or being ugly. You never know what awful things someone has endured or is currently enduring in their lives. You never know just how close someone is to giving it all up. Addiction is a disease and it does not discriminate. It doesn't take much to be a decent human being."
"She was having a panic attack and they weren't listening to her. She was new to the area, had just moved there and started this route," Shields wrote. "We all know how crazy GPS can be. I believe she'll be able to beat the case."
However, it appears that FedEx cut ties with the driver. The company said that Edwards is no longer working there.
"The behavior reported is not acceptable nor consistent with the professionalism FedEx team members demonstrate every day in safely and securely delivering millions of packages to our customers," FedEx wrote.