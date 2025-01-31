FedEX Driver Gets Stuck On Abandoned Bridge After Taking Wrong Turn, Winds Up In Jail

Well, this certainly is wild, isn't it? Robert Frost always said to go down the less-beaten path, but I don't think he meant while doing deliveries. A FedEx driver got stuck on an abandoned bridge after taking a wrong turn. But what's worse is that she later ended up in jail due to the wild series of events.

Authorities arrested 26-year-old FedEx driver Raven Edwards, accusing her of driving while under the influence. She had driven her vehicle down a wooden path on January 18. But according to Edwards, she wasn't drunk. She was following her GPS, and it led her astray. She said that she failed her field sobriety test due to nerves.

In newly surfaced dashcam footage, the FedEx driver seems unfazed until she reached the abandoned bridge. That's when she comes across a part of the path blocked by fallen trees. She yells, "F**k a duck!' I'm scared! I'm scared, baby." That's when, according to Cullman Daily, police arrived and arrested her.

FedEx Driver Takes Wrong Turn

She's lucky that she ended up in jail and not at the bottom of whatever was below that bridge. On Facebook, Christina Shields, Edwards' cousin, denied that the FedEx driver was under the influence.