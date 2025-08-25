2 80-Year-Old Women Almost Die After Getting Stuck In Hot Tub At Remote Cabin

Two 80-year-old women almost died on a girls' trip after getting trapped in a hot tub. The two decided to take a leisurely soak and realized that they couldn't get out of the hot bath.

On Facebook on Thursday, Aug. 21, Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team (WCSART) confirmed the incident. They responded to the call of two senior women getting trapped in a hot tub at a remote cabin.

"A group of women in their 80s were staying at a remote cabin in Wolfe County. The group decided to take a relaxing dip in the cabin's hot tub that nearly turned tragic," the statement began. However, when they decided to exit the hot tub, two women couldn't get out of the water due to pre-existing issues they both had.

Stuck In A Hot Tub

The two women quickly developed hyperthermia and became overheated in the hot tub. Sadly, both then went unresponsive. "A member of the group got in the hot tub to keep their heads above water while a fourth member of the group dialed 911 for help." Fortunately, the caretaker for the cabin arrived. They managed to help both women out of the hot tub. First responders then arrived to treat them.

One woman was "completely unresponsive and in critical condition." The other was "partially responsive." First responders ended up applying ice and cold water to the critically injured woman. Both women ultimately began to recover from their injuries and is doing well.

The statement read, "A team member (who is an EMT) immediately assessed both, and the more critical patient was taken to a shower, where cold water, along with ice, was applied. Ice and cold compresses were also applied to the less critical patient, but ultimately, she was moved outside to be cooled by a water hose. After 20-30 minutes of cold-water immersion, both patients began to recover and were then transferred by EMS to a local hospital."

Fortunately, this story is okay, but the hot tub could have proved to be deadly.