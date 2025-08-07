Woman Living In Remote Arctic Cabin Reveals Polar Bears Like To Break Into Homes

A woman, living in a remote Arctic cabin, opened up about what it's like to live in the remote wilderness. For one, polar bears remain a constant threat and have even broke into people's homes.

Speaking on her TikTok page, Cecilia Blomdahl has become something of an Arctic influencer. She lives in Svalbard, an island close to the North Pole. Living in such a remote place comes with some interesting hardships and challenges. For one, there's polar bears, and sometimes your cabin can't even protect you.

"It is not uncommon for polar bears to break into off-grid cabins," Blomdahl explained. "We actually just recently had a polar bear very close to town." Something, she says, "you always have to think about when you are here on Svalbard in general."

Polar Bears In The Arctic

Fortunately, no polar bears have ever broken into her cabin. But it's something that she keeps in the back of her mind and is worried about. It's just one of the dangers of the area. "Whenever you go outside, you need to look around the corner before stepping out to kind of see your surroundings," she explains.

Fortunately for the Arctic influencer, she has a Finnish Lapphund dog, Grim. Grim is a good watchdog. She says she is "fine being outdoors because he can actually tell us if anything is coming close to the cabin way before we can see it."

She also revealed that she carries a firearm. In fact, it's required for people living in Svalbard to protect themselves against the polar bears.

"The firearm is only for life-threatening situations," she clarifies.

Beyond polar bears, she also deals with 24 hours of darkness.

"The only thing we worry about is polar bears," she revealed.

"They're at the top of the food chain. So they roam. They're the kings of this island," Blomdahl explained. "The village is deemed what we call a 'safe zone.'"

The best they can do is stay out of the polar bears' way.

"We stay out of the bear's way if we need, we're very in tune with nature here," she said.