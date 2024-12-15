18-Year-Old Dies Weeks Before Birthday When ATV Falls Through Ice

18-year-old Blake Herman was just weeks away from his 19th birthday. Sadly, he will always be 19. The teen died after his ATV crashed through an icy lake. Authorities later located the body of the missing Minnesota teen.

In a Facebook post, the Cass County Sheriff's Office confirmed that two people had been traveling on an ATV. That's when they and the vehicle went crashing through the icy Blackwater Lake. The incident happened on December 9. While authorities were able to rescue 20-year-old Dylan Wheeler, there was little that they could do for the 18-year-old.

Authorities ended up retrieving his body the next day on December 10. In a published obituary, the 18-year-old's family remembered him as a hard worker and a dreamer. He was someone who greatly enjoyed life.

18-Year-Old Dies

"A proud and dedicated worker, Blake found immense joy at Wheeler Marine, where he installed docks during the summer and lent a helping hand in the shop whenever needed," read the tribute. "The team there is his second family. Blake was also deeply committed to building a future with [his girlfriend] Kylah, pouring his heart into the home they were creating together."

Following the tragic passing of the 18-year-old, the family set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses such as burial.

"Blake was a bright young man with a kind heart and an infectious smile," his family wrote in a message shared on the fundraising page. "He touched the lives of everyone he met, and his loss leaves a hole that can never be filled. As we navigate this painful time, we are coming together to support Blake's family with the financial burden of funeral and memorial expenses."

Herman is survived by his parents, his sister, his father, and his grandparents. Following his passing, several loved ones and friends began sharing tributes to the 18-year-old. They said that Blake left behind a lasting legacy that will continue on.

"Blake's legacy of kindness, generosity, and passion will live on in the hearts of all who knew him," read another message on the tribute. "He will be deeply missed but never forgotten."