11-Year-Old Girl Dies From Carbon Monoxide Exposure That Caused Her To Fall From Boat Into Lake

Authorities say the 11-year-old girl likely suffered from carbon monoxide exposure. In an update on Facebook, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office confirmed new details in the death of Maisey Livingston. She fell off a boat on Lake Alexander in Wisconsin on July 27 and died. Carbon monoxide is believed to have caused her accident.

"Three other victims in the same boat were treated at various medical facilities for Carbon Monoxide Toxicity," the release read. "Their condition is considered stable and they are expected to make a full recovery."

Authorities also added, "An autopsy was performed on Monday July 28th, 2025. Preliminary findings indicated Carbon Monoxide Toxicity to be a likely contributing factor to Maisy's death."

Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Authorities are still investigating the case and what caused the carbon monoxide poisoning. However, they don't believe that foul play or negligence led to the girl's death. These new findings come days after the girl sadly passed away

"Dive team members were able to recover her body at approximately 7:03 p.m," the release read. "She was pronounced dead at the scene."

Police mourned the loss of the girl in a tribute on social media.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this extremely tragic situation. We deeply appreciate the collaboration by fellow first responders during this incident," Merrill Fire Department wrote.

Police say that it is a hidden danger that many people don't consider when boating. Over the years, they have had numberous incidents due carbon monoxide poisoning near boats. The gas can build up when boats go at a slow speed for "extended periods of time." Even open boats can also be dangerous due to the odorless gas.

"This can occur even in open air boats which do not have enclosed cabin area," the release also read. "Boaters should remain aware of wind conditions and cognizant of this potential hazard. Remember, Carbon Monoxide is colorless, odorless and can be fatal."