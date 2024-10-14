With Halloween steadily approaching many people are gathering pumpkins to make the perfect Jack-o-lantern. Before you decide on the carving you want to make, you must first select the perfect pumpkin. While there are different styles of pumpkins and everyone has a different preference there are some tips to select the best one. Here are the 10 tips for picking the perfect pumpkin this autumn season.

Top 10 Tips For Picking The Perfect Pumpkin This Autumn

Go For Firmness

While there are many pumpkin firmness levels, the firmer the better. Pumpkins that are littered with soft spots are typically not suitable for carving or for cooking.

Opt For Smooth Skin

Another physical trait you want your pumpkin to have is smooth skin. Have a rough or bumpy exterior can make carving harder. So when selecting your pumpkin, try to select one that has smooth and unblemished skin.

Don't Forget The Handle

While you are selecting your pumpkin, don't forget how you will be holding it. A strong handle is an essential part of picking the perfect pumpkin. A strong handle will allow you to easily carry your pumpkin out of the patch and to your home.

Listen To Your Pumpkin

Did you know listening to your pumpkin can help you choose the correct one? That's right, the sound of the pumpkin tells all. Next time you are pumpkin picking, give your pumpkin a tap. The more hollow the sound, the more perfect the pumpkin

Go For Vibrant Colors

While all pumpkins have their unique beauty, there is something extra Halloween-y about the vibrant orange pumpkins. These beautifully colored pumpkins will give you that traditional Jack-o-lantern and Halloween look.

Don't Shy Away From Heirloom Pumpkins

While the vibrant orange, round pumpkins give that traditional look some heirloom pumpkins can be a great addition as well. Although they may be more of a challenge to carve, they are great all on their own as porch decor. With varying colors, shapes, and sizes they are a lot of fun.

Check For Frost Damage

Southwest Michigan shares the danger of frost damage. They state, "Frost can damage the pumpkin and shorten its lifespan. Inspect the top of the pumpkin for dull or discolored areas."

Opt For Locally Grown Pumpkins

USA Today shares that locally grown pumpkins have longer-lasting freshness and are the perfect option for pumpkin picking.

Consider The Shape

The shape of your pumpkin can make a difference. If you plan on carving your pumpkin, these shapes are easiest. Additionally, they often have more seeds for roasting. If you are not worried about carving or eating your pumpkin, and it is just for decor then the shape matters less.

Bring A Wagon For The Picking

After you spend all of that time picking the perfect pumpkin, you don't want to spoil it by it getting damaged on the way home. Be sure to bring a wagon to easily and safely transport your pumpkin home.