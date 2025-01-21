If you are looking to move to, or within, the United States this is the article for you. With crime news gracing our headlines everyday, safety is a number one priority for most families. Where can we move to feel secure and like we can raise our children without the threat of violent crime? A new survey rated all 50 states and selected the 10 safest of them all. The states were ranked based off of five key categories— personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety, and emergency preparedness. Curious to know how if your state made the cut? Here are the 10 safest states in the U.S.

10 Safest States In The U.S. Revealed

Vermont New Hampshire Maine Massachusetts Utah Hawaii Connecticut Minnesota Rhode Island Wyoming

How They Got Their Rankings

If you were shocked by some of these results you are not alone. Seeing as New York has some of the highest crime in the country, I was surprised that many of the safest states were located so close to it. However, the data doesn't lie. These were ranked as the safest states in the U.S., so let's examine why. Vermont secured the number one spot because it scored the highest in all five of the categories mentioned above. The NY Post shares some of the metrics that were used to determine the scores. Some of those metrics include, "Assaults per capita, total loss from climate disasters per capita, and unemployment rates."

Furthermore, Vermont secured its top spot because it boasted some of the lowest unemployment rates in the country. This made them score highly in the financial safety category, as well as their low risk for data and identity theft. Furthermore, they have some of the best-maintained roads and very few traffic fatalities, earning them a high score in the road safety category. One surprising detail was that even this state, which scored so highly, had an overall score of only 67.94. If we were in school, that would be a D plus, which is not a grade most of us would like to see.

What does that say that our "safest" state still scores that low? It says we still have a lot of work to do. What do you think? Are you surprised that your state did or did not make it to the safest states in the U.S.?