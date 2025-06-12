10 Incredible Facts About Lemurs

I personally find lemurs to be one of the most adorable animals on the planet. Between their long, bushy tails and curious little faces, I think they are so cute. However, there is much more to the lemur than just its cute appearance. Here are 10 facts about lemurs that I bet you didn't know.

1. Lemurs Are Found In Only One Place

Lemurs are native to only one place, Madagascar. The San Diego Zoo shares that these creatures are found only in Madagascar and the nearby Comoro Islands." They continue to share that "lemurs are considered the world's most endangered group of mammals."

2. They Evolved Before Monkeys

Although they are also considered primates, lemurs evolved before monkeys and apes. However, they still remain more primitive than their cousins.

3. There Are Over 100 Species Of Lemurs

Next on our list of facts about lemurs, we have this one. There are over 100 species of lemur, all with slightly different characteristics. With little competition for resources and little predation, the original lemurs were able to evolve and now fill a large number of niches on the island they inhabit.

4. Lemur's Name Has A Special Meaning

The San Diego Zoo shares the special meaning behind the lemur's name. They share that the name lemur is from "the Latin leurs, meaning 'spirits of the dead.'" People gave lemurs this name because of their silent movement.

5. The Blue-Eyed Lemur Is Special

Another fun fact about lemurs, or at least about one specific type of lemur, is that the blue-eyed black lemur is the only primate to have blue eyes. This is other than humans, of course.

6. Lemurs Have A Female-Dominant Society

This is one of my favorite facts about lemurs. The Lemur Conservation Network shares just how the social hierarchy works among lemurs. At the center of their society is a female who rises to the occasion of leading a social group. This is very impressive because, typically, in the animal kingdom, it is the males of the species that lead the groups. However, with lemurs, females even steal food away from the males, kick them out of sleeping spots, and show physical aggression to mark their territories.

7. They Are Gifted At Self Medicating

Lemurs know how to use their environment to their benefit. The Lemur Conservation Society shares that "Red-fronted brown lemurs eat millipedes to get rid of gastrointestinal parasites, such as worms." These witty animals know how to use the forest and its resources to heal various ailments.

8. Lemurs Have A Celebratory Day All To Themselves

This is one of those facts about lemurs that I didn't know. Apparently, the last Friday of October every year is World Lemur Day. Not only do these adorable critters get a day to themselves, but a week before is the World Lemur Festival. This day is used to teach all about lemurs and their home of Madagascar. One of the most important things that you can learn during the festival is how to save them from extinction.

9. Ring-Tailed Lemurs Use Stink To Solve Their Problems

Treehugger shares a fact about lemurs that reminds me of skunks. This type of lemur communicates with more than just sound; they also communicate with scent. They share that "Ring-tailed lemurs must compete with each other for limited resources like food, territory, and mates." With all that competition, physical brawls often ensue. Rather than risk being struck with teeth and claws, these lemurs discovered another way to settle their disputes. They use their scent glands at their wrists and shoulders to mark their territory. Then, they use their tails to waft that scent into the air, sending a clear message. Treehugger hilariously writes, "They wave their tails at each other, throwing pungency instead of punches."

10. Lemurs Are Intelligent

I suppose this is one of those facts about lemurs that shouldn't really come as a surprise. After all, primates tend to be one of the more intelligent groups of animals. However, until recently, many people didn't realize just how smart lemurs are. Various studies have shown that not only do lemurs use their nose to tap a touchscreen, but they can "memorize lists of images, type them out in the correct sequence, identify which are larger, and even understand basic math." Find me many other animals that can do that!