1-Month-Old Baby Dies After Being Mauled By Family Dog

A one-month-old baby is dead after being mauled by the family dog. It's a tragic incident that happened on Tuesday, Oct. 8 in Torrance, California.

The Torrance Police Department has confirmed the deadly mauling. At this point, I'm just tired, y'all. I feel like I write or report on a similar story at least once a month. Dogs that parents swear are loveable and would never attack end up mauling and killing their defenseless little ones. It's important to practice proper safety. Sure, your family pet may be loveable and the sweetest. But think about it this way, babies are defenseless. They're unable to protect themselves, so it's best to keep pets away from infants.

Police responded to a call that an animal bit someone at a residence on Martha Avenue in Torrance. Upon arriving, they learned that the victim was a one-month-old baby. Additionally, the family dog was the animal in question. First responders ended up taking the baby to the hospital where it later died.

Dog Kills 1-Month-Old

At this time, authorities are not revealing the infant's identity. The case is currently under investigation. At this time, there are a lot of questions. The medical examiner is performing an autopsy on the baby. Meanwhile, police are investigating the scene. Currently, Torrance Animal Control has the dog in their possession.

At this time, they haven't revealed the breed of the dog. It's a real tragedy, and as a father, my heart goes out to the family. It's not something anyone wants to have happened. A family friend, Faye Tohiti, told NBC 4 that she "can't even imagine how the mother feels right now." She also said that "she must be devastated."

"They're good people. They just didn't pay attention to what they should've paid attention to, which is really a tragedy," Tohidi told ABC 7. "It's really sad. I'm a dog person myself, and I have a dog at home. But the matter is that you don't bring your infant to an atmosphere that has so many big dogs around. And it was wrong to begin with."

That's a sentiment I wholeheartedly agree with.