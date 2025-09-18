Zoo Taught A Giraffee How To Use An Inhaler

If you thought teaching a dog how to roll over was a big thing, a zoo recently taught a giraffe how to use a specially-designed inhaler. The device is essential to treating the animal's congestion.

Taking to Facebook, the Norfolk, England-based Banham Zoo revealed how it trained the 16-year-old giraffe named Mahiri to use the inhaler. They trained the giraffe after realizing it suffered from nasal discomfort. Up until now, they were treating it with steroids.

"Initially, she was on an oral nasal treatment. This was to dampen down the inflammation generally, and we saw a pretty good response to that," they said. However, they realized it wasn't good for the animal to stay on steroids long term. That's where the inhaler comes into play. It "mimics what the oral steroids do, but in a much more targeted way."

Giraffe Using An Inhaler

The inhaler allows the giraffe to open up its airway to prevent congestion.

"She puts her face into it to eat the food, and we used to plug the nebulizer into the top and fill it with vapor," the keepers said. It took three years for the animal to become comfortable with the device. But the giraffe has made great progress since then.

"When we first started, we were doing about three or four puffs of it a day. We're now up to ten of them each day," said a zookeeper.

In a statement the zoo said, "The team at Banham Zoo are proud to share the inspiring story of Mahiri, our much-loved 16-year-old female reticulated giraffe. Mahiri is now receiving daily respiratory support through a pioneering inhaler delivery system - the first ever used with a giraffe in the UK."

They continued, "Thanks to years of patient training, Mahiri takes part in her own healthcare calmly and willingly, without sedation; a true testament to the trust between her and her keepers."