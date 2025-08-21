Wild Giraffe With Crooked Neck Had Beaten The Odds And Done The Impossible

A wild giraffe with a crooked neck has beaten the odds and survived despite its deformity. Let me introduce you to Wonkito.

Philip J. Briggs, a photographer, observed Wonkito several years ago in 2019. At the time, the wild giraffe had a "dramatically crooked neck." Briggs was shocked that it was living on its own in Kenya.

In an August 12 Instagram post, Briggs revealed the wild giraffe was still very much alive and thriving.

"Back in 2019, one giraffe captured our disbelief with his dramatically crooked neck. Whether the result of scoliosis or a youthful injury, his condition seemed so severe that we doubted he would survive in this harsh environment," Briggs shared.

The photographer named the animal Wonkito "after another legendary survivor from the same Amboseli ecosystem in Kenya: Loonkiito, the oldest wild lion ever recorded."

Wild Giraffe With A Broken Neck

The photographer was sure that the wild giraffe would die in the wild due to the injury. However, six years later, the photographer came across the same animal, and it was still very much alive. Somehow, it is still thriving.

"Fast forward six years, and against all odds, he has appeared again, healthier and stronger than ever," Briggs wrote. It even survived a drought in 2022 that killed a lot of animals in the country. Talk about a real survivor.

"His coat has deepened into the rich, dark hue often seen in older male giraffes. Far from being hindered by his irregular neck, he has sired multiple offspring, living proof that he is thriving in this landscape," Briggs wrote. "Like his namesake, Wonkiito has defied every expectation."

Briggs believes this is a testament to the power and spirit of animals and their ability to survive.

"His survival is a testament to Amboseli's conservation success, built on coexistence between wildlife and the Maasai people. Across much of Africa, giraffe numbers are declining, but here they remain stable thanks to strong protection and community collaboration," Briggs said.