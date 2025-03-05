What Appears To Be Dead Giraffe On Back Up Pick-Up Truck Alarms Motorists

Motorists were in for a shock when they saw what appeared to be a dead giraffe on the back of a pick-up truck in Michigan. Was it a blatant poacher?

Well, fortunately, no. It turns out that it was a Michigan taxidermist, and he was transporting a giant stuffed giraffe on his pick-up truck. It gave motorists a shock and also ended up going viral on Facebook. Many people were concerned on whether or not the giraffe was real and whether or not it had been illegally killed.

"My buddy was on his way home from work and saw what appears to be a real deceased giraffe in the bed of someone's truck," the initial poster wrote on Facebook on Feb. 27. "Does anyone know anything about this? Is it even real lol."

The photo drew plenty of responses. One person wrote, "I mean, what kind of thrill would you get from hunting a giraffe? It is one of the most docile creatures."

Another wrote, "Oh no, it's Geoffrey. I know it is because I'm a Toy-R -Us kid."

Giraffe In A Pickup Truck

Yet another wrote, "So, someone went hunting and is transporting the taxidermy home? I don't understand what the big deal is? I have seen people have taxidermies of their beloved pets. Is it affecting anyone's personal life? No? good, move along."

Fortunately, that's when Darren Wehner, a taxidermist, stepped forward to reveal that he was responsible. Wehner works for St. Clair Flats Taxidermy. He said that a museum hired him to preserve the giraffe. The animal had lived at a zoo and died from old age at the zoo. It took him more than 60 hours to create a replica of the giraffe.

That's what he had in the back of his truck.

"My job is to preserve them so you can appreciate them forever," Wehner told the outlet. "Some people may find it strange or different, but to me, it's art. When we receive it, it's no different than leather. It's just leather with hair on it."

Several people praised his work on the giraffe.

"Awesome job!! Looks so realistic!" one comment read.

Another wrote, "Thanks for solving that mystery!! Really had people thinking Giraffe(s) were being hunted in Michigan."