YouTuber Intentionally Lets Black Widow Spider Bite Him To Prove It Won't Kill Him

I absolutely hate spiders. Part of me wants to burn my house down when I come across one lurking in the corner's of the ceiling. The last thing I would do is let one intentionally bite me. But a YouTuber intentionally let a Black Widow spider bite him to prove that the arachnid wouldn't kill him.

It's as bonkers as it sounds. Jack Schonhoff runs a wildlife YouTube channel that's as educational as it is Schonhoff putting his body and health on the line. The YouTuber has put himself through the wringer, experiencing various bites and stings on his series How DEADLY is the bite of...

In one video, the YouTuber decided to let a Black Widow bite to prove it wouldn't kill him. The spider has a reputation as deadly, but no one has reportedly died from the spider in the U.S. since 1983. Still, I wouldn't let one bite me to prove the point. Jack described it as "the most painful it's been in my entire life."

Black Widow Bite

He suffered effects from the Black Widow bite for two weeks.

He said, "Essentially, [the bite] is terrible, it hurts, but it's not going to kill you. Again, these widow spiders a very, very, very reluctant to bite. The only way you're realistically going to be bitten by a black widow is if you pin it to your skin."

The YouTuber also shared how you can avoid getting bit by a Black Widow yourself. The spider likes the darkness so be sure to check areas like that.

He explained, "So if you're leaving your shoes outside, check your shoes. If you're leaving stuff in you're garage that you're putting on, check it before you put it on. It's as simple as that. These spiders are not aggressive."

However, I should warn against the practice of letting spiders bite you. People have died from Black Widow bites, just not recently. I wouldn't want to bet my life on whether an arachnid was going to kill me or not. It's always best to avoid getting bit by one whenever possible for this reason.