Yellowstone Issues Bear Warning As Hungry Bears Pack On Pounds Before Hibernation

When visiting national parks, witnessing incredible wildlife is one of the many perks. However, it is always imperative to witness wildlife from a safe distance. Too often, people make the mistake of forgetting that the wildlife in the park is actually wild. Yellowstone has had its fair share of bison encounters that have not ended well for selfie-loving tourists. However, the national park has recently issued a warning over another type of animal. Yellowstone issues a bear warning as hungry bears pack on the pounds before hibernation.

Yellowstone Issues Bear Warning Before Hibernation

Although bears are present throughout the park for most of the year, this time of year can be particularly hazardous for guests. That is because the bears are now entering a stage called hyperphagia. Friends of the Bridger-Teton share exactly what happens to the bears during this state. They write, "Hyper means 'over' and phagia means 'hunger." During hyperphagia, a bear might spend 22 hours a day eating and gain up to 4 pounds a day. The goal is to accumulate sufficient fat stores to maintain health throughout the winter. " So, why is that an issue for parkgoers?

First, this increased hunger drive means that they are more likely to interact with humans. In their Facebook post, Yellowstone National Park shares, "Bears also begin to move to lower elevations in search of food in the fall." Additionally, if you are camping or have your RV in an area with bears and have food readily available, you better believe that bears right before hibernation will find it. Not only will you be having to share your snacks, but they may be cranky bears, too.

That is because "Hyperphagic bears aren't only more likely to come into neighborhoods and campgrounds, but can also be more aggressive than when they're not single-mindedly seeking out food." Besides being insanely food-motivated, these bears are also sleeping a lot less, instead focusing all of their time and energy on bulking up. Increased appetite and lack of sleep are enough to make anyone cranky and aggressive. The last thing anyone needs is to come into contact with an aggressive, fat, exhausted bear who has one thing on its mind: finding food.

How To Stay Alert

Along with its bear warning, Yellowstone issues some friendly reminders on how to stay bear aware. In their post, they share the following tips to keep yourself safe while enjoying the park.