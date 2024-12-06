World’s Oldest Wild Bird Lays Egg At Age 74

Ah, nature, you are full of wonders. Researchers have observed the world's oldest-ever bird parent. The world's oldest wild bird has laid an egg at the age of 74.

It's her first egg in four years. Wildlife officials have announced the natural wonder. The bird's name is Wisdom, and it is a seabird, a Laysan albatross. Recently, the waterfowl made her way back to the Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge. The refuge is located at the northwestern edge of the Hawaiian Archipelago.

The refuge has been a regular place for Wisdom and her mate, Akeakamai. The two have returned to the refuge since 2006 to lay eggs. Upon arriving, she laid what wildlife officials estimate is her 60th egg ever. When it comes to the birds, they mate for life. They also lay only one egg per year. However, in recent years, Akeakamai has disappeared. Research officials don't know what happened to the bird. But it seems that Wisdom's mate may have possibly died somewhere along the way.

World's Oldest Wild Bird

However, the bird has another potential mate. She's been interacting with another male upon her return to the refuge. Researchers are hopeful that sparks will fly between the two. May someone should go play a little Marvin Gaye and set the mood for the two.

"We are optimistic that the egg will hatch," Jonathan Plissner, supervisory wildlife biologist at Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge said in a statement.

The refuge sees millions of seabirds return every year to raise their young. It will take about seven months for the birds to incubate an egg and hatch it. From there, the chicks are ready to fly and join their parents at sea after about six to seven months.

Typically, a Laysan albatross only lives for 68 years. But Wisdom is showing that the species can live for much longer than that. Since 1956, Wisdonm has raised as many as 30 chick children. At 74 years old, the bird is the same age as my grandmother. But the bird may be one of the oldest parents in the animal world by the end of the year.