Woman Surprises Hardworking Grandparents With A Longtime Dream Vacation To Paris: See Their Reaction

A woman recently surprised her hardworking grandparents by gifting them their longtime dream vacation to Paris. The video of their reaction went viral on TikTok. As you can imagine, they both got quite emotional.

"I've actually been planning this for a while now," Brianna told People. "After high school, I went through four years of undergrad and immediately following, three years of professional school. So I've never had a real income until now. My grandparents have done so much for me over the years and I knew when I began working that my first big purchase would be for them."

She said that she wanted to repay her grandparents for all of the hard work and sacrifices they had done.

"My grandparents actually adopted me when I was younger and since then they have made so many sacrifices and have done everything they possibly could to set me up for success," she said. "For that, I am forever grateful."

Her grandmother had always talked about going to the city. "I've never heard my grandfather mention Paris before, but my grandmother has constantly talked about wanting to go one day," Brianna explained.

Grandparents Surprised

Coincidentally, her grandparents had been hoping to plan a trip to Paris in 2026. "Just the night before I surprised them, she was telling me how she was going to start planning a trip to Paris for 2026," Brianna said. "But little did she know!"

According to Brianna, she planned every part of her grandparents' trip, planning trips to popular museums. "Of course, we have to visit the Louvre and Palace of Versailles," Brianna shares. "My grandmother and I also have a thing for the arts so we'll be attending a ballet at Palais Garnier opera house as well."

She said that she's been blessed to have them as her grandparents.

"I am beyond blessed and grateful to them for providing me with the love, support, education and experiences that can even allow for me to give back in this way," she said. "I am so excited for this trip and I know it'll be the best one yet because I get to spend it with them."

Their reaction has pulled at the heartstrings of viewers.

"The fact that grandpa was already bawling over just the card speaks volumes. They love you so much! What a beautiful family!" wrote one user.

"You should be so proud! Rich in LOVE! Have the best time in Paris!!!" another said.