Paris Mayor Jumps In Seine River Amid E. Coli Concerns

As concerns of E. Coli in the Seine River have ramped up, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo took to the waters to push back against the negative press.

The prominent politician finally took a swim in the long-polluted Seine River on Wednesday. According to the NY Post, Hidalgo has insisted the river is safe for next week's Summer Olympics. The river is set to host all three triathlon events, as well as marathon swimming.

Mayor Hidalgo's swim drew plenty of attention after high levels of E. Coli were detected in the river just last week. Interestingly, swimming in the Seine has been prohibited dating back to 1923. The exception for the Olympics comes on the back of $1.5 billion in spending by Olympic organizers in an effort to clean the river.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Mayor Hidalgo called the river "exquisite," and her swim was identified as a massive milestone ahead of the Games. Tony Estanguet, head of the Paris Olympics, called the water's quality "perfect."

Mayor's Swim in Polluted River Marks Milestone Ahead of Olympic Games

Regardless of the resounding words from officials, concerns about the river's quality have persisted. Two locations saw E. Coli just last week. Moreover, the bacteria's levels spiked all throughout June as well. Olympic officials believe that the higher temperatures of late have helped even levels out ahead of the Games.

Aside from bacteria levels, even more controversy has accompanied the approach of the Games. Parisians have grown frustrated with the city's allocation of funds away from public matters, and toward Games preparations. Some Parisians have even threatened to defecate in the river in protest of next week's Olympics.

Regardless, officials have pressed on, and express nothing short of unwavering confidence ahead of next week. Mayor Hidalgo's swim, which was originally scheduled for June but was postponed for election reasons, was a strong showing of strength from the local government in support of next week's celebrations.

Once the Games begin, the famed Seine will act as quite a centerpiece. Perhaps most importantly, the Seine will host the triathlon and marathon swimming events at the end of the month.