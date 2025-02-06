Woman Has Over 40 Allergies Including Being Allergic To Water And She Can't Stand The Rain

I thought my seasonal allergies were rough. But this one takes the cake, or at least, she would if she could eat it. 19-year-old Chloe Ramsay has over 40 food allergies and is even allergic to water.

Getting caught in the rain for her is a bit like being bathed in acid for us (also probably her as well). Since she was a young child, she's had to be careful about what she eats. Bananas and potatoes sent her into anaphylactic shock. She's also allergic to pretty much all fruit being diagnosed with pollen food syndrome.

She also ha a water allergy called aquagenic urticaria as well. Basically, showers leave her with hives. The rain causes her to want to "scrape [my] skin off with a knife." She has so many allergies that she has to keep a color-coded spreadsheet.

Chloe told the New York Post, "We found out about my first allergies when I was six months old. And my mum was weaning me. If I was given potatoes or bananas I would go blue and pass out. But luckily my reactions aren't that bad any more. They change, but currently I can't eat foods like strawberries, kiwis, fruit juices and I can't use scented shampoos and body washes. With the water allergy, it just came on one day — I thought I'd used a body wash I was allergic to, but it got worse.

Allergic To Water

She continued, "Whenever I washed my hands I would get massive rashes and felt like ants crawling on my skin I'll have to be giving myself injections to treat my allergies for life."

Being allergic to water is the worst. She said, "Once I got stuck in the rain waiting for a train and by the time I got inside, I couldn't stop scratching — I looked like a drug addict. I felt like I wanted to scrape my skin off with a knife. I told even told my mum 'I can't do this any more.'"

Right now, Chloe is taking medication twice a year to try to keep her allergies at bay. Fortunately, it makes her water allergy almost completely gone. But she still has to be careful with other things.