Woman Gets Rabies Shot After Finding Tiny Dead Bat In Her Toilet

A woman ended up having to get a rabies shot after finding a tiny dead bat in her toilet. She found the creature floating in her toilet bowl and ended up at the emergency room.

Speaking with People, she explained what happened with the small critter. Alison Doyle said she found the animal while doing laundry.

"I went downstairs to do laundry after literally a month of living in this new place," Alison tells PEOPLE. "I looked down and it was a baby bat, it was deceased."

She was unsure how long the animal had been there, but she decided to post the encounter to TikTok before flushing. Commenters instantly became concerned about her health. They urged her to go to the ER. "I had like 100 people telling me that I should get a rabies shot," Alison said.

Bat In The Toilet

"The likelihood of me contracting rabies is extremely low," she also said, "but the percentage of you dying if you do contract rabies and don't actually get help is wildly high."

To be on the safe side, she ended up going to the ER. But she really hated being at the hospital and felt overwhelmed by everything. They ended up giving her multiple shots.

"The first day you get five shots... then a few days ago I got another shot," Alison says.

Fortunately, she didn't have to go back to the ER to get another shot.

"A paramedic can come to my house, and it's free," she says. "That's the best thing that's ever happened to me. I'm very grateful for the level of care. I can't honestly believe how beautifully accommodated I was."

She hopes other people see her story and take rabies seriously.

"If there is a deceased bat in your household, it got in there because it was alive," she says. "They have very small teeth... they can bite in a very undetectable way. If you value your life, go get rabies shots."

She's glad that she posted the video of the bat. She ended up getting the shot as a precaution because of how deadly the disease can be.