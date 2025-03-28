Woman Fakes Pregnancy To Avoid Paying High Baggage Fees On Flight

Look I get it. With the current cost of plane tickets and baggage fees, everyone is trying to find a solution around spending all their hard earned cash. However while the rest of us opt for a cheaper airline or a smaller bag, this woman had a different solution in mind. Instead of packing less, this woman fakes a pregnancy in order to avoid paying high baggage fees on a flight.

Woman Fakes Pregnancy To Avoid Paying High Baggage Fees

This woman has found a unique solution to avoiding the high baggage fees. It is the mother of all solutions so to speak. Sorry, I had to. Grace Hale has taken to the internet to share her travel hack that allows her to avoid paying high baggage fees. As a woman who likes her clothing options, Hale typically overpacks for her destinations.

However, there is only so much space in a suitcase. For this particular trip, it was her makeup that didn't seem to fit. Rather than pay the obnoxious fee for an additional bag, this woman fakes a pregnancy. The NY Post reports that she practiced her pregnancy stunt at the train station before arriving to the airport. She confessed, "I practiced on the train station by putting the makeup bag under my top, and I wrapped the jackets around it so nothing could fall out because that would be embarrassing."

You may be wondering why she would go through all the trouble. Well, Hale was flying Ryanair, which the woman argued is ridiculously expensive. The NY Post shared that Ryanair clients can expect to pay "between $50 to $80 for their extra suitcases." Not only that but you have to pay extra for personal effects as well, including water bottles.

So in a way, I understand this woman's dedication as she fakes a pregnancy. I would want to avoid paying $80 for a makeup bag as well.

The Internet Reacts

While most people praised Hale for her creativity and beating the high baggage fees, others reminded her how lucky she was. Apparently, it was uncommon that none of the airport security checked her bump. Many pregnant mamas or past pregnant women shared their bump check stories in the comments.

"when I was 6months obviously pregnant they checked my bump?."

"When I was pregnant a flight attendant told me I had to take my purse out from under my sweatshirt for takeoff."