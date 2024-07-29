Woman and Two Kids Killed After Pontoon Capsized in Lake Powell

Officials say the pontoon capsized as it was being towed by another boat.

Authorities say three people died after a pontoon boat capsized last week on Lake Powell inside the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. According to an announcement, the victims include two four-year-old boys and a 72-year-old woman named Melissa Bean.

In a statement, officials with the National Park Service say authorities received an emergency call about an overturned vessel around 3:18 p.m. on July 26. They explained that the 25-foot pontoon overturned when it hit wavy water while it was being towed by another boat. As a result, 11 passengers onboard became trapped under the vessel.

When authorities arrived, other boaters in the area had already saved some passengers and continued assisting them in searching for other victims. However, park rangers and local first responders treated some of the victims on the scene and transported others by helicopter and ambulance.

Lt. Adam Simonsen, a spokesman for the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, told reporters: "It's not unusual for us to investigate a death on the water periodically throughout the year. However, the magnitude of this — we've got three fatalities and two in critical condition — is not a common circumstance and it's definitely tragic."

Lake Powell by the numbers

Lake Powell receives approximately 2 million visitors per year. While it's one of Arizona's largest lakes, it's one of its largest man-made lakes. The federal government created Lake Powell in 1972 to manage flooding inside Glen Canyon, which created the recreation area.

Glen Canyon is far from the deadliest national park, but it has had its fair share. According to the Park Service, Glen Canyon has had 51 reported deaths between the years 2014 and 2019. Of those, drowning accounts for the majority. By the numbers, 12 died in vessel-related incidents, 10 died swimming, and one died free diving.

While other parks have reported deaths this year, the July 26 incident accounts for the first for Glen Canyon. However, officials at Glen Canyon did respond to a carbon monoxide scare at a houseboat. During the July 17 incident, 16 people had to be treated for injury, including five who were transported to a nearby hospital.