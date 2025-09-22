Wisconsin Teacher Dies After A Bee Stung Her On The Lip

A Wisconsin teacher is dead after being stung by a bee on her lip. Now, a community is in mourning.

39-year-old Mindy Ramberg, a Wisconsin teacher, has died. A mom of two and 5th-grade teacher at St. Croix Central in Hammond, Ramberg died after a bee sting. She had an allergic reaction and passed away three days later due to the sting.

Ramberg's obituary remembered her fondly, writing, "Mindy touched the lives of countless students and colleagues."

It urged people to pray for the kids and husband of the teacher. "Please keep Scott, Maeve, Molly, and her entire family in your thoughts and prayers."

Bee Sting Kills Teacher

In addition to teaching, Ramberg also coached softball at St. Croix Central. After her passing, the school's cross-country team wrote "Run4Ramberg" on their arms and legs in tribute to the late teacher. It's safe to say she was well beloved.

"This one is for you, Mrs. Ramberg ?," the school district posted on Facebook. "Thank you for always pushing us to be the best version of ourselves. Thank you for your infectious laughter. Thank you for always seeing the best in people."

"Thank you for being such a bright light in so many lives. We all felt your presence tonight. Your panther family loves you so, so much," the post concluded.

Meanwhile, the sister-in-law of the late teacher posted a tribute to Facebook, calling Mindy a joy.

"Heaven is now brighter with her presence," she wrote. "Mindy filled The Ramberg family with joy, love and all that is good. We hold Scott, Molly, Maeve and her family in our hearts. We will miss you so much Mindy!"

Her actual sister also set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses and medical costs.