Wilderness Camp Will Not Face Any Criminal Charges After 12-Year-Old Forced Into Tent Suffocates

No one at a North Carolina wilderness camp will face any criminal charges over the death of a 12-year-old boy. The camper suffocated back in February.

The camper was forced against his will into a one-person nylon tent called a bivy. It was part of an exercise by the camp on its campers. Despite the 12-year-old's subsequent death, District Attorney Andrew Murray says he's not pursuing charges against the North Carolina wilderness camp. He told NBC affiliate WCNC-TV and the Charlotte Observer that he's not pursuing involuntary manslaughter charges. Clark Joseph Harman died while staying at Trails Carolina.

"The investigation revealed that Clark Harman's death was the result of suffocation, which, while tragic, did not involve criminal intent or recklessness sufficient to warrant criminal charges for involuntary manslaughter under the law," Murray said on Wednesday, Nov. 6. Workers found Harman unresponsive while staying at the camp in February.

Trails Carolina is a wilderness camp for troubled teens. The medical examiner revealed that the camper died from "asphyxia due to smothering." Authorities ruled his death a homicide. Trails Carolina staff called 911 after not being able to wake the camper up. Each bivy had an alarm to notify staff if the camper tried to exit it. They forced Harman to sleep in the bivy for the night.

Wilderness Camp Faces No Charges

Since the internal mesh on the tent was tore, staff fashioned a weather-resistant door to the bivy. They also couldn't see inside the tent to check on the camper. Staff reported that he stopped moving around inside the tent at 1 a.m. Emergency services responded to a call at 8 a.m. The Department of Health and Human Services removed the children and revoked the wilderness camp's license.

It explained, "The recent investigation of Trails Carolina by DHHS' Division of Health Service Regulation (DHSR) identified a number of serious and concerning issues that are documented in the Statement of Deficiencies dated 3/21/2024. Our investigation resulted in an intent to revoke Trails Carolina's license, a suspension of admissions, and penalties totaling $18,000."

It also added, "DHSR believes that no one should be harmed while receiving care in a licensed healthcare facility and takes seriously its role to investigate complaints about care and, when necessary, takes appropriate actions against a licensed facility that has caused such harm."