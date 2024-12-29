Wild Viral Video Shows Massive Line Of Skiers Waiting In Extreme Cold: Here's The Truth Behind It

I'm of the belief that if there is a hell then it likely involves a long, eternal never ending line. Nobody likes waiting. For impatient people, there's literally nothing worse. But it always could be worse. A wild viral video shows a massive line of skiers waiting in what looks like some pretty frigid temps. So what's going on with it?

In the video, you can see what looks like a line of hundreds of people at California's Mammoth Mountain. The snow is flurrying down around them. Each is waiting to hop on a ski lift. The lift can only hold three people at a time, so I can already feel my blood boiling (or freezing) if I got caught up there.

But what caused the issue? It's obviously overcrowded, but a spokesperson for the ski local says that's not how it normally is.

Mammoth Mountain official Emily van Greuning told SFGate that the video is a bit misleading. On that day, 100 mile per hour winds shut down much of the ski lifts. As a result, everyone got funneled into one line, located at the resort's Canyon Lodge base. Most of the other lifts were closed.

Skiers Have Long Wait

Additionally, the skiers didn't end up waiting for long. Because that ski lift also got shut down just an hour later due to the winds.

"It's just somebody was there at the perfect time to capture something that is now exploding on the internet," van Greuning said to SFGate. So basically, it was a fluke occurrence and not the ordinary. She said that skiiers have not had to endure similar situations so far this winter.

However, that hasn't stopped people from commenting on the wild video of the skiers.

"OMG! Transplants have also ruined CA skiing," one user wrote. Another mentioned that the previous weekend was perfect and no one was there. Another says it's always been a bit busy.

One wrote, "I used to work up there. The funny thing is, that lift is always crowded. There is a lesser known lift really close with barely any people."

Another wrote, "WTH? So you get to ski for 5 minutes and wait for the lift for an hour, and repeat."

"I have skied all over the USA and in Canada and never saw a line like that before. I would be in the chalet, drinking hot chocolate and eating french fries if I showed up and the line was that long," another wrote.