I will be the first to admit, I love ChatGPT. While the rapid advancement of AI does frighten me a bit, I think ChatGPT is a really useful tool. It is great when I am asking simple questions like, "How long to bake my potatoes?" or " What are the most popular hotels in Miami?" Simple things of no consequence that would have taken me much longer to research through Google. However, when dealing with important matters such as health, or say a dream vacation, I would want to be more thorough. Unfortunately, not everyone thinks that way, and many people rely on AI to do all of the thinking for them. Naturally, that often leads to undesirable outcomes. After all, AI is only as intelligent as its users. So, find out why this couple blames ChatGPT for ruining their dream vacation, and see if you agree.

Why A Couple Blames ChatGPT For Ruining Their Dream Vacation

Don't get me wrong, I am all for using technology and tools at my disposal. Especially when it comes to researching for a trip, however, you should always verify information. This is particularly true if you are traveling somewhere that has specific rules or requirements for entering. One couple was all smiles when thinking about their vacation to Puerto Rico. However, their dream vacation took a wrong turn when they missed their flight.

According to the couple, they didn't miss their flight because of traffic or any delay. Instead, they missed it due to a visa mix-up. So how is it that the couple blames ChatGPT for the mix-up? In a now viral video, Mery Caldass, a content creator, shares the story. While speaking in Spanish, she explained that she always does her research before going on a trip.

However, this time, she placed her faith in trusty ChatGPT. She asked the AI model if the couple was required to obtain a visa to visit Puerto Rico, to which it apparently responded no. Technically, the AI model did not lie. However, it was not entirely accurate either. Had the couple done a bit more research, such as checking the official government sites, they would have seen exactly what they needed.

Is AI Truly To Blame?

ChatGPT was correct in stating that Spanish citizens do not need a visa to enter Puerto Rico. However, that does not mean that they do not need any sort of qualifications. Instead, they need an ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorization) to enter Puerto Rico. Unfortunatley, the couple took the word of AI as gospel and did no further fact-checking. Therefore, they assumed they didn't need anything to enter the country.

The prompts for AI need to be very specific. If you asked the model, "Do I need a visa?" the true answer is no. However, that leaves room for gaps in information, such as this. Amid her meltdown, Caldass still found humor. The NY Post shared her comic relief moment. She stated, " I don't trust that one anymore because sometimes I insult him (meaning ChatGPT). I call him a bastard, you're useless, but inform me well ... that's his revenge."

While some people applauded her ability to remain semi-optimistic or sympathized with her situation, others chastized her. Clearly, not everyone agreed with the couple that ChatGPT was to blame for ruining their dream vacation. Some of those less-than-friendly comments were as follows.

"But who trusts ChatGPT for those types of situations?"

"Well, natural selection, I guess."