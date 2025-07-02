'Weapons of War' Host Emily Compagno Reveals Her Surprising Favorite Weapon She's Ever Shot

Fox News personality and Weapons of War host Emily Compagno has wielded a lot of weapons thanks to hosting the latter on Fox Nation. But does she have a favorite weapon that she has ever shot?

Speaking with Hook & Barrel, Compagno weighed in on the weapons she wielded while hosting Weapons of War.But her favorite ended up being a surprise. It turns out she's a big fan of the flamethrower and even hopes to get her own one day.

"I am now totally spoiled because of what I shot for Weapons of War," she told the outlet. "Everything from the .50-caliber minigun out of helicopters and the Sherman tank with a 15-pound round. I even shot a musket. But my favorite is the flamethrower. Every year, I ask Santa for a flamethrower. Hey, you never know!"

'Weapons Of War' Host Reveals All

As for her own weapons, the Weapons of War host owns a custom Glock 34. She was gifted the weapon as a thank you for all the work that she's done with veterans over the years. As far as her favorite shooting experience, it had to be shooting out of a Black Hawk helicopter.

"Yeah, while in Iraq I got to shoot out of a Black Hawk, with the butterfly handle, and that was pretty phenomenal," she said. "It was just out at the desert, but at the time they were like, 'Don't tell anyone!' But now I'm telling you, so..."

Besides guns, the Weapons of War host is also very into cars. In fact, she owns a 1972 Ford Mustang Mach I .

"Growing up, I'd go to car shows with my dad," she said. "He has more of a European taste, like Alfa Romeos, vintage Mercedes. But my own taste was for American muscle. The '72 Mach 1 was my dream car. I'll never forget the first time I saw one; it's like when you see the love of your life. I just knew that instant that was my car."

The personality ended up finding that very car for sale.

"I drove out there with my mom, and it was love at first sight," she beams. "I bought it and drove it all the way home. And I had my dream car with the original 351 Cleveland engine. It had been overhauled a little bit by an Impala specialist, so it was sort of a Frankenstein."