Watch Chef Feed Massive Bird Of Prey By Hand

This chef is feeding more than just people. She is also feeding huge birds of prey by hand! While many people would never dream of getting so close to a wild animal, this woman has no fear. A video from the NY Post shows her sticking her hand out of her window and feeding this giant bird without a glove. See the insane video below.

Chef Feeds Massive Bird Of Prey

Black kites are a type of raptor. Animalia claims, "The Black kite is thought to be the world's most abundant species of raptor." While they are considered medium-sized birds of prey, they are quite large. Animal Diversity Web shares that the black kite's "Body length ranges from 47 to 60 cm, with an average wingspan of 140 to 150 cm." That is 18.5 to 23.6 inches in body length and 55 to 59 inches in their wingspan. That means that these birds reach almost up to 5 feet with their wings extended.

For most people, the size alone would deter them from interacting with this bird. If not the size, then the bird's impressive hunting capabilities would be enough to scare people off. While the black kite is a scavenger, it is also a fierce predator. It uses thermals to help it hunt and has viciously sharp talons.

However, none of this deters this chef from sticking her bare hand outside of her window. Every day, this woman places a handful of beef into her palm and extends her arm outside of her window. The black kite knows the signal. As soon as it sees her arm extended, it flies towards the woman and snatches the meat from her palm with its talons.

Interesting Duo

While the slow-motion video shows the black kite was able to remove the food from the woman's hand without harming her, viewers are still skeptical of this relationship.

@savvyyeats06 commented, "That hand going with that beef one day."

@rmacs24 added, "That's pretty dope, actually. We should buy her a glove, though."

Although this chef feeds this bird of prey like it is no big deal, rmacs24's comment holds true. Typically, when people handle birds of prey, they wear protective gloves. They are also trained professionals. While this video is gaining popularity and seems very cool, engaging with or feeding local wildlife is not recommended.