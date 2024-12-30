Watch Big Buck Shred Walnut Tree To Pieces, Showcases Intense Strength In Viral Video

A video of a walnut tree getting scraped to shreds by various whitetail bucks has gone viral.

Earlier this week, an Instagram video really started to catch some traction, as users were fascinated by the footage captured of a whitetail bucks scraping on a tree. One commenter mentioned that he never realized how much of a buck's rubbing on a tree was done by its head. Such is an often shared sentiment. Many assume that deer use their antlers almost exclusively to rub the bark off of a trees in the timber. The video in question does a wonderful job highlighting how much of a rub is made by a deer's head, without any contact with antlers.

With that said, several of the deer in the video have some mighty fine-looking antlers on their head. One deer in particular seems to have made a few different appearances, in the daylight at times, and then again in the cover of darkness. Regardless, that deer wore quite a set of antlers, and commenters took notice of that as well. One commenter called the deer a "giant."

As the year winds down, so too do deer seasons across the country. Many whitetail hunters have already punched their tags, and won't be getting back in a tree stand until next fall. For those still out there grinding through late-season sits, videos like this are certainly much needed fuel the fire.

Viral Video Shows Whitetail Bucks Destroy Walnut Tree

For those wondering, the whitetail bucks in the video are not just destroying that tree for the sake of it. Each fall, whitetail bucks rub on trees with their head and antlers for a reason. As discussed at Whiskey Riff, deer will rub their antlers on trees to rid themselves of velvet. Bucks will also rub scent glands, which are found on their head, against the trees, to mark their territory.

Whitetail bucks are quite the interesting critter, and the video in question highlights that well. Moreover, the video feels like a nice bookend to what was hopefully a memorable deer season for so many hunters.