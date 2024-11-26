3 Tips For Hunting Post Rut Whitetail Bucks

As Thanksgiving looms near, many whitetail hunters have already seen the peak of their region's rut activity come and go. Regardless, late November and early December can be an extremely productive time in the whitetail woods. With plenty of mature whitetail bucks still on the look for the last few does to be bred, hunters with unfilled tags should not yet hang up their gear for the year.

Here Are 3 Tips For Hunting Mature Whitetail Bucks In The Post Rut

Firstly, and perhaps most importantly, hunters must not despair as the season wears on. As more hunters fill their tags, outside pressure can start to build to hurry up and fill a tag before season's end. It is imperative for every whitetail hunter to remember that it only takes a handful of moments for a season to turn on a dime. If the right deer decides to walk your way, a whole hunt can go from uneventful, to unforgettable in just a minute or two.

The second tip for hunting the post-rut is a bit more strategic. According to Redmond Hunt, whitetail bucks can lose up to 20% of their body weight throughout the rut. Peak mating activity will have mature bucks chasing does, and forgetting almost entirely about refueling their bodies with a good meal. As is such, early December can be a great time to set up over or near food sources. Big bucks will frequent the areas, hoping to put some weight back on after an exhausting few weeks.

The third and final tip for hunting the post rut is focussing back again on the does. Mature bucks will certainly continue to search for the last doe or two to go into estrous within the herd. As is such, finding the does in the area is a surefire way to stay in the game on mature bucks in the area. Not all does are ready to breed at the same time, and whichever of the herd is ready at the end of the rut, will draw plenty of attention from the bucks in the area.

Cold temperatures and warm meals are a recipe for keeping hunters on the couch. But for those with tags yet to fill, the next few weeks will be worth the effort!