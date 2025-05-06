Warning Issued Over Air Quality In One Major American City With Some Ordered Not To Go Outside

Officials are issuing a public health warning in one major American city over the quality of the air. They're telling thousands of people to stay indoors and avoid going outdoors.

Officials issued a public health warning for Tampa, Florida. The warning highlights the dangerous air quality in the area. Officials have advised the more than 50,000 elderly and seniors in the city to stay indoors. The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) forecast an orange zone for the city. According to the Air Quality Index (AQI), the level is "unhealthy for sensitive groups." With thousands of 65 or older, they're advising this at-risk population to avoid going outdoors unless necessary.

So what's causing the air quality issue? It's particulate pollution and ozone that's invisible to the naked eye but could threaten those with a weakened immune system. It would affect the lungs of people, causing wheezing and coughing.

One Major Warning Over Air Quality

"The Air Quality Index's health advisory messages for sensitive groups can only be effective if people recognize themselves as part of a sensitive group and take appropriate precautions," Katherine Pruitt, Senior Director of Nationwide Clean Air Policy at the American Lung Association, told Newsweek. "Research has shown that is not necessarily the case."

More than 50,000 residents in the Tampa area are 65 or older. Some of these people suffered from chronic lung conditions that could make the air quality dangerous for them. The warning comes after the American Lung Association's 'State of the Air 2025' reports that more than 156 million Americans live in areas with failing grades for air pollution.