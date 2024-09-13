Visitors Find Heartbreaking Tribute To Man Who Died Trapped In Nutty Putty Cave

YouTubers visited a cave where a 26 year-old man suffered an agonizing death in 2009, while exploring with his brother.

On November 24th, 2009, John Edwards Jones visited Nutty Putty Cave with his brother Josh. The cave, which is about 55 miles from Salt Lake City, in Utah, would wind up serving as John's final resting place. Unfortunately, John wound up getting stuck in the cave, upside down, some 400 feet from the opening of the cave. Being that John was wedged, and awkwardly positioned, he was unable to hoist himself out of his entrapment.

John spent hours, upside down, and stuck in a crawl space that was only 10 inches wide and 18 inches high. According to UNILAD, John eventually suffered a heart attack, which was a result of the "strain put on his body" from his 28 hours spent inverted.

While John was stuck, his brother, friends, and a team of rescuers all worked tirelessly in effort to save him. A sophisticated rope and pulley system was used, but nothing was effective in getting John out of his predicament.

After John's death, the cave was permanently closed, with his deceased body unmoved.

YouTubers Visit Utah Cave Where Medical Student Died

Legacy Crawlers is the name of the YouTube channel which highlighted John's death in Nutty Putty Cave. The channel visited the cave during its production of their video. It was the now collapsed and concrete-sealed cave that they found a plaque, which is dedicated to John.

The plaque acts as a tribute to John and his life. John was a medical student at the time of his passing. Moreover, John was also a son, father, husband, friend, brother, and accomplished explorer.

Some 5 years after his passing, John's wife - Emily - said in a statement that she believes John's spirit is still alive. Emily continued to say that she felt John "out there," even after years had passed.

Regardless of John's unfortunate death, caving has certainly remained popular amongst many. Especially with new attention garnered from social media, many cavers have became more mainstream than those who chased their thrill before them.