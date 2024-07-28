Visit The Oldest Zoo In America Which Recently Celebrated A Milestone

Not all zoos are created equal. Some go back all the way to the 1800s. If you're interested in visiting the oldest zoo in America, then you're in luck. All you have to do is head to Philadelphia. That's right, the Philadelphia Zoo is older than any other institution in the United States. It celebrated its 150th anniversary in July.

Let's put this in perspective. The doors for the Philadephia Zoo first opened on July 1, 1874. Since then, we've gone through Two World Wars, the Great Depression, Vietnam, 9/11, and many of the historical events that have defined modern-day America. Despite all of this, the organization is still going strong.

"[The best zoos] have a high degree of trust and favorability in their communities," said Dan Ashe, president and CEO of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, told USA Today.

"Philadelphia is a great example of a place where they take to heart the importance of being part of the community ?' making sure the community is a part of the zoo and the zoo is not something that's an enclave within their community," Ashe said. "People see (zoos and aquariums) as valuable assets, trusted sources of information and so they enjoy a high degree of trust."

Zoo Celebrates Milestone

Currently, Dr. Jo-Elle Mogerman is the CEO and president. Mogerman took over after spearheading the St. Louis Zoo's WildCare Park program. That is a a safari park set to open in 2027.

Mogerman says the history of the location is what attracted her to Philadelphia. For instance, it became one of the first of its kind to have an animal laboratory. This lab studies zoonotic diseases and wildlife nutrition.

"That has really informed my thinking about what the next phase is and how to level up. (The zoo) is part of being a Philadelphian, and they deserve the very best," she said.

The location also uses a system of trails designed to give the animals a larger area of movement. "Our work is critically important as advocates for wildlife," Mogerman said. "I tell people bring the family, come here for a date night, have fun. We as humans have a natural affinity for animals. but as a leader of this organization, I know we need to make sure people are supportive of wildlife."

"You're looking at them, into the eyes of a tiger or a primate, and your heart is open because they're beautiful, but you're open to learning," Mogerman said. "And that's our superpower."