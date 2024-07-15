Endangered Wolf Pups Born At St. Louis Zoo

Much of the news is often bleak that's nice to see something that's adorable and heartwarming as new wolf pups. These endangered wolf pups were born at the St. Louis Zoo. Just take a look at the video below and try to tell me they're not absolutely adorable. The zoo welcomed four red wolf pups, which is extremely important for the species' population.

The first pup was born on April 26. Her name is Otter. Her fellow pups, triplets Molly, Finn and Obi, were born eight days later.

"When you consider how few red wolves remain, each birth is an achievement," Sabarras George, Director of the Saint Louis Zoo WildCare Park, said in a statement. "I am incredibly proud of the team who have worked for years to reach this milestone." Unfortunately, visitors won't actually get the chance to see the animals themselves. The zoo encourages the wolves to learn natural instincts in order to survive. This includes avoidance of humans to protect them. The zoo plans to release the wolves back into the wild in two years. Until then, they'll stay with their parents.

Wolf Pups Born

The pups were born as part of the first breeding season at the zoo. The zoo wants to bolster the number of the population in the wild. Ladybird and Wilbur are the proud parents of the triplets. They came from wildlife parks in Missouri and Florida.

Meanwhile, Otter's parents, Lava nd Tyke came from the Wolf Conservation Center in New York. In America, there's only around 20 red wolves in the wild. There are an additional 290 of the species in captivity.

"Hunting, habitat loss and human misconceptions about wolves have all played a role in the plight of the red wolf today," said Regina Mossotti, the zoo's vice president of animal care. "But every new birth offers hope for future reintroduction efforts for this vital national treasure."