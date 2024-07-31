Video Shows Horrific Moment Great White Bites Surfer's Leg Off

Isn't this horrific? A new video showed the moment a great white shark attacked Australian surfer Kai McKenzie, ripping his leg off. In the video, the shark lunges for McKenzie dragging him under water.

Authorities said it was a 10-foot-great white that attacked Mckenzie. Fortunately, McKenzie the surfer managed to fight off the great white and make it back to hore. "Clinging to life, [McKenzie] was able to catch a wave back to the beach," the GoFundMe page read. A retired police officer used a dog leash to stop the bleeding. He survived the encounter, but it's unknown if doctors managed to reattach his leg.

Surfer Speaks Out About Great White

In a social media post, McKenzie described the experience as terrifying."Man ohh f—king man to be here right now just to f—king be able to hold my beautiful Eve and my family is everything to me," wrote Mckenzie in the caption to an Instagram post made from the hospital.

He continued, "A few days ago I went through a crazy shark attack (biggest shark I've ever seen), which was a very crazy scene and scared the living f—k out of me, but to all you f—king kind-hearted people, all you legends, to anyone and everyone all your support has meant the absolute world to me. It's so cool to see so many beautiful people support me. There are so many messages to get back to, but I wanted to say a massive thanks to everyone for your generous donations on the GoFundMe page. We are so very grateful for everything. I can tell you now if you know my personality this means f—k all. I'll be back in that water In no time! BIG F—K OFF TO THAT SHARK and BIG THANKS to Steve for saving my life."

McKenzie also shared another photo of himself with his family.

