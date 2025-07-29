Video Of Giant Endangered Manta Ray Being Roughly Captured For Water Park Draws Controversy

A video recently surfaced of a crew capturing an endangered giant manta ray for use at the popular waterpark SeaWorld. The animal was captured off the coast of Florida, showing the crew manhandling the creature.

Panama City Beach-based Water Planet USA shared the video on Facebook. It showed five men capturing the animal and placing it in a pool for transport. "Unfortunately, on todays tour- we witnessed a heartbreaking scene," the video's caption read.

The manta ray will be taken to SeaWorld Abu Dhabi. Despite its endangered status, the crew still captured it.

"This video shows a giant manta ray—perfectly healthy—harvested just off Panama City Beach under a permit held by SeaWorld. It's heartbreaking and unacceptable," the post continued.

Manta Ray Captured

SeaWorld apparently got a special license to capture the animal. Florida grants these licenses for purposes that "increase the public's knowledge and awareness of Florida's marine resources."

"The take of manta rays is prohibited in state waters. However, the capture of the ray shown in the video was permitted by a Marine Special Activity License that allowed for the take of one manta ray for exhibition and education purposes," Shannon Knowles, a spokesperson for the agency, said in a statement to People.

However, that hasn't stopped backlash.

"As a citizen of this country, you have the right and the moral obligation to address the issue with your local representatives, of our Government issuing permits for the cruel and inhumane capture of ocean mega fauna such as the giant manta ray for public display, especially if our marine resources are exported overseas for gainful purposes," Denis Richard of Water Planet USA told People.

"These permits are a disgrace and an insult to our country's and the world's scientific community," Richard also continued.

Despite the special permit, Richard believes it's wrong to capture the animal.

"The risks of that manta ray being traumatized and possibly dying in that process are very high because they are a very sensitive species," Richard also said. "I was horrified, and everybody on board was really upset. I mean, he was in pain. That animal was in pain."