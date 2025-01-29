Vet Reveals The 5 Breeds Of Dog You Shouldn't Own In His "Brutally Honest" Opinion

Picking the right dog for you can be difficult. Honestly, it's an abundance of riches. There's so many furry friends out there that could use a good home. But a vet recently got brutally honest about which breeds you should and shouldn't own.

South African vet Amir Anwary, revealed that you should reconsider owning one of these five popular breeds. In particular, Anwary is trying to save potential pet owners some heartbreak and money. Certain breeds have a higher tendency for health conditions.

"Here are five dog breeds I would not own as a veterinarian," he said, encouraging disagreement from viewers. First, he said that dog owners should reconsider getting a dachshund.

Vet Weighs In On Dog Breeds

"Let me say, they can be a lovely breed. But - they can be very stubborn, they can bark the whole night if they want and they can have some really bad separation anxiety.They are also prone to a condition called IVDE which is intervertebral disc disease which is basically back problems," he said. "And they can also become really obese which makes the back problems that much worse."

French Bulldogs are also prone to health issues. In particular, they have very sensitive skin. He said that he often sees French Bulldogs end up at his clinic.

"As a vet, I see these dogs coming in all the time for so many different medical issues. I would not own a French Bulldog ever - but they are adorable," he said.

Next up on his list is the Belgian Malinois. In particular, the dog species can be very hyperactive and require a lot of care.

"It requires constant mental and physical stimulation. I work a full-time job, there's no way I can give this kind of dog the attention it deserves to thrive. And if it doesn't thrive, it becomes destructive," he said.

Border Collies also made the list for their hyperactivity. Basically, if you don't have the time to devote to them, don't get one.

"Lovely, lovely dog. But - it is in fact a working dog and they all basically have ADHD. They're always on, they always need mental and physical stimulation and I could not possibly provide a border collie with the mental stimulation it needs to be happy. And if it doesn't stay happy, it becomes destructive," he said.

Finally, and perhaps most surprisingly, the vet advised against getting a Labrador as a dog.

"I know you guys are gonna be like 'are you crazy, Labradors are amazing', and yes, they are. But - Labradors are a dog who are very prone to becoming overweight. And they are also a dog breed who love to eat absolutely everything so they are very food driven. So what do you get? When you've got a dog that wants to eat absolutely everything, with a dog who gets fat when it eats anything? You get a dog that is perpetually overweight," he said.