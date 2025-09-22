U.K. Man Dies After Falling From Hot Air Balloon

A man in the United Kingdom has died after falling from a hot air balloon. The incident happened late last week. Sussex Police launched an investigation into what happened.

According to The Standard, the man was a 33-year-old Hertfordshire native. They found his body in a field. He had been flying with a company called Virgin Balloon Flights. The company said it was "deeply saddened" by the tragedy. They called it "a passenger incident occurred"

"Our thoughts are first and foremost with the individual's family at this incredibly difficult time. We are also deeply mindful of the experience of all passengers involved, and their well-being and peace of mind remain a priority," the company said. "We are working closely with, and fully supporting, the relevant authorities as they carry out their investigation."

Hot Air Balloon Death

Apparently, the man had been one of 16 on the hot air balloon. They had traveled 11 miles from Billingshurst to Dunsfold. Police are investigating exactly what happened.

"This is a tragic incident and our thoughts go to the family of the man and everyone on the flight. We are offering them specialist support at this time," said Detective Sergeant Elaine Keating, per the BBC.

However, police noted they do not believe that foul play was involved. Jon Rudoni, chairman of the U.K.'s Commercial Ballooning Association (CBA), also commented on the incident. He said that it appeared the person had committed suicide. Apparently, the man climbed out of the hot air balloon basket. He then plummeted to the ground.

"It would appear that a passenger took their own life by climbing out the basket whilst at height," Rudoni said.

Someone captured the whole thing on video.

"The entire event has been captured on the flight video and submitted to the police," Rudoni added. "Clearly, our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of the deceased. We also extend our support to the pilot, crew and other passengers concerned."