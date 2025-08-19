Two Men Involved In Fatal Helicopter Crash Now Charged With Stealing Saltwater Crocodile Eggs From Popular Park

I may have found the next spiritual sequel to Tiger King. This case certainly sounds like it has all of the twists and turns to fit primetime entertainment. Two people involved in a fatal helicopter crash are now being charged with stealing saltwater crocodile eggs from a popular park.

It gets a bit convoluted, so please follow along and stay with me. In February 2022, Sebastian Robinson and Timothy Luck went on crocodile egg-collecting mission with TV personality Chris "Willow" Wilson. The helicopter ended up crashing, killing Wilson in the process. It also gave Robinson, who was the pilot, lifelong injuries. He experienced both paraplegia and a traumatic brain injury.

It's a tragic situation. But it's not the end of the story. Fast forward to present day, and the Commonwealth has charged the two for alleging "unauthorised taking" saltwater crocodile eggs from the Northern Territory's Kakadu National Park. That theft reportedly happened in February 2024, so two years after the helicopter crash.

Crocodile Eggs Theft

The incidents appear unrelated except for crocodile eggs being at the center of both stories. The ABC reports that neither man did any wrongdoing during or prior to the 2022 crash. The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (CDPP), Australia's federal prosecution service, confirmed the charges against the two.

"[The CDPP] is prosecuting this matter after a joint investigation by Parks Australia, the Australian Federal Police and the Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife Commission," a spokesperson said.

Parks Australia also commented on the matter.

"Parks Australia will not be providing further comment as this matter is before the court," a spokesperson said.

Crocodile egg collecting isn't illegal. It's done for both conservation and commercial purposes. It typically involves lowering someone from a helicopter into a nest. However, the practice is regulated and requires licenses and approvals depending on the province.

Kakadu National Park is known for its large number of crocodiles and therefore crocodile eggs. All of the details aren't available and will likely come out in court. But authorities are accusing the two men of not dotting their is and getting proper approval to collect the eggs from the park.