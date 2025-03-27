Two Friends Take A Flight And Actually End Up In Wrong Country

Let's just say that mistakes were definitely made. Two friends took a flight headed for vacation, but they accidentally wound up in the wrong country.

That's a real head-scratcher. While your first thought may be to blame the airline, it was actually the two friends that made the mistake. They thought they were flying to San Jose, Costa Rica. But the two friends actually landed in San Jose, California. That's quite the mix-up. Not only did they not leave the country. But they also were a long ways away from their intended destination.

Friends Lynne Mazouz and Kira Smith documented their mix-up in a viral TikTok clip. They didn't even realize their blunder until they asked for directions to Santa Teresa, Costa Rica. I'm sure people were confused.

In a follow-up TikTok video, Mazouz said, "I turn on my data roaming, and my phone starts blowing up. It's like 'Lynne, we f——- up. Lynne, check your maps. Lynne, oh my God, what are we going to do?' "

Neither of the friends realized their blunder but they should have. They had two domestic flights. Likewise, their boarding passes clearly said San Jose, California as well. Likewise, one passenger called San Jose the "start-up tech capital of the world."

The two ended up getting stranded due to their big blunder. They had to make a decision on what to do.

"We considered going to Hawaii, but then we realized, with all the money on the Airbnbs and the hostels we purchased in addition to Airbnbs and hotels in Hawaii, it would end up being so much more expensive," Mazouz notes.

So they ended up at a motel. From there, they rebooked their flights, flew to Texas, and eventually made it to Costa Rica at long last.

Despite the chaos, Mazouz and Smith were greeted with a warm welcome at their hostel in Costa Rica.

"I was so close to giving up because of the number of roadblocks we'd faced," Mazouz told People. "I was convinced the universe was sending me signs not to go. As cliché as it sounds, the toughest journeys can lead to the most rewarding experience."