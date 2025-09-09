Twin Breaks Silence After Brother Killed In Devastating Shark Attack: "My Ying, I Was His Yang"

A twin is in mourning after his brother died in a devastating shark attack in Sydney. Mercury Psillakis died earlier this month in what his brother called "the hardest moment of my life"

Taking to Instagram, he revealed that he was completely heartbroken by his twin's death on September 6.

"He was my Ying, I was his Yang ??," Mike wrote. "He was my mirror, my blood, my DNA. We were telepathic. We share the same soul. Mercury was my life, my right-hand man. Words cannot describe the bond we had together growing up. We had our own language and shared the same dreams, literally. The experiences we had together ?? were truly amazing."

Mercury died after a large shark attacked him at the Northern Beaches in Australia. According to the press release shared by the New South Wales Police, the man suffered critical injuries. His injuries were quite horrific and not for the faint of heart. The shark cost the man multiple limbs in a gruesome attack. Sadly, he died shortly after being brought to shore.

Devastating Shark Attack

His twin continued, "His message to all is to live life with pure passion. Express ALL emotions, whether they are happy ? sad ? angry ? or mad ? Tell your loved one's that you love them. Hold them tight. Get rid of the filter that hides who you really are. He was passionate about being REAL ! He would be the life at every party. The pure energy from him could be felt in every corner ??."

Meanwhile, the family released a statement about his death as well. They described Mercury as a family man.

"This is a statement that is so hard to write, as there are no words that can describe the amazing, humorous, and beautiful man he is," the family said, per the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

"Unfortunately, this was a tragic and unavoidable accident. We are devastated by this loss, but will forever carry his spirit, energy, and joy in our hearts," they added.