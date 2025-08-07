TV Actor Reveals Her Dog Once Found A Severed Human Toe While Staying At Hotel

TV actor Tori Spelling, who played in Beverly Hills, 90210, is opening up about a grisly encounter with a severed human toe while staying at a hotel. Speaking on the latest episode of her MisSpelling podcast, she revealed she discovered human remains during a stay.

Well, her dog Musso did anyways. She found her dog chewing on a severed big toe while staying at an unnamed hotel in Toronto. At the time, she was still with her ex Dean McDermott.

"One time when Dean and I were together, we were in Toronto, and we were filming...[and] we had two days off," she said. "So we're like, 'Oh, let's go stay at this amazing Victorian hotel or something.' So we went and stayed at this hotel, and I think it was me, Dean and my dog."

She said the hotel was very prestigious, so it was a complete shock to discover a body part.

"And it was like the most prestigious hotel in Toronto and old school and beautiful. And we were like, okay, we've been working hard...[so] we ordered room service and we were gonna watch a movie," she added. "And I'm not even sure how we found it, but we found a toe. Plot twist. Didn't see that one coming, did you?"

Severed Big Toe

Spelling explained while laying on bed at the hotel she discovered her Musso chewing on something. But she was in for the shock of her life.

"Musso found something, and we were laying in bed watching a movie, and we just finished dinner and we found something, and he was chewing on something at the end of the bed," she said. "And we're like what does he have? And we kinda went back and forth, like, did he get our food? Like, did he find a bone here? Like, what is he chewing on?"

The big toe wasn't even that old. It didn't appear decayed and looked like it had been cleanly chopped off. She immediately reported it to the hotel staff.

"The hotel kind of had no reaction," she claimed. "They were like, 'Oh, we're so sorry.' So we, like, put it in a napkin from our dinner and Dean brought it down to them. But you guys, we never got — I would have been horrified, I would have been like, 'I'm so sorry, the whole stay is free' or I don't even know how you make up for having a human toe in somebody's bed."

"But all I know is I think they gave us a credit if we ever stayed there again. Ever stayed there again? Never going to stay there again," she said.

But now she has the creepy tale to end all creepy tales. I wonder who the toe belonged to.